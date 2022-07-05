ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, TX

15-month-old boy and man die in mobile home fire near Warren

By KFDM/FOX4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER COUNTY — A 15-month-old boy and a man died early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire near Warren, according to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, July 5, at around 4 a.m., the...

