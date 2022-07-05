Everclear Brings ’90s Vibe to The Levoy

BERLIN (AP) — A techno parade whose initiators include the founder of the Love Parade, once a popular annual party in Berlin, took to the streets of the German capital Saturday with calls for the city’s electronic music culture to be added to a world heritage list. The “Rave the Planet” parade set out on a route from the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard to the Victory Column in the middle of Berlin’s Tiergarten park. Organizers registered the event with police as a demonstration with some 25,000 expected participants. Police said around 5,000 people turned up for the beginning of the parade in cool, rainy weather, but the crowd was increasing, German news agency dpa reported. One of the organizers, a DJ known professionally as Dr. Motte, called for an unconditional basic income for artists and for Berlin’s club culture to be listed as intangible heritage by UNESCO, the U.N.’s cultural agency.

