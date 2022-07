In honor of the great fig, Ocracoke will be celebrating in a few weekends, August 4, 5, and 6. This is the 9th annual Ocracoke Fig Festival. To a plant nerd it is great to hear about any plant, especially an edible, being celebrated. But, to a foodie, this is a once in a lifetime type of event. There are so many different offerings throughout the weekend, not the least of which is Chef Ricky Moore from the Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Chef Moore is the guest of honor at this year’s Thursday night dinner, “Figs by the Sea.” The dinner and most of the rest of the festival’s events, will be held at the Berkley Barn and the Ocracoke Preservation Society Museum who is the host and sponsor of the festival. The full line-up of events can be found on their Facebook page under Ocracoke Fig Festival.

