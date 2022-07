Ohio's Treasurer stops in Lima to let small business and minority business owners know what the state can do to help them out. Robert Sprague visited The Central District's Makerspace to meet with entrepreneurs to talk about what programs are available to them to take advantage of. The partners in The Central District say some local business owners need to be pointed in the right direction to help them take their next step, start, or expand their business.

LIMA, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO