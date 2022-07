Next week, Chocowinity Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will roll out a new ambulance. According to EMS Captain, Brandon Elks, has not had a new ambulance in about a decade. A new ambulance was necessary, because previous ones often had mechanical issues causing the maintenance budget to double to pay for repairs. Belk said one ambulance broke down on the side of the road.

CHOCOWINITY, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO