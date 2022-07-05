ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County

By Isaac Taylor, Lane Ball
 3 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday.

Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m.

They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County.

Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Medical personnel responded to the scene.

As the storms rolled into the area Tuesday afternoon, Lincoln County residents watched the creeks and rivers as the water rose quickly.

“All of the sudden you could watch the creek. It was just coming up to this… I don’t know, it’s like a dam busted open,” says Yawkey, West Virginia resident Bobby Perdue.

Locals in the area say flooding is not uncommon. Some, like neighbor James Smith, say when the rain comes down, they prep for it.

Smith says “Here, you just ride around looking at the water, see what’s going on, where you can get through and where you can’t so… That’s just what we do, that’s Lincoln \County for you.”

While no further injuries were reported, emergency crews were also dealing with the effects of this weather. Officials say at the EMS Station 20 along Midway Road water was going into the building.

One ambulance was in the station at the time, but other than the water on the floor, there were no other damages.

The water receded before sunset, however, area residents and officials are still warning drivers, that if they come across water over the road to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

