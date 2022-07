Ilya Breyman, the Democratic candidate in the 178th Legislative District, issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade:. “I am deeply concerned by the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. This decision deprives over 150 million American women of a constitutionally protected right many have held for their entire lives. This poses a direct challenge to the principles of self-determination and personal freedom at the core of what America is about.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO