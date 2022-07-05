OBITUARY: Sammy Roscoe Stafford

Patricia Ann Lester, age 79, passed away July 4, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Newark, NJ and a was resident of Rutherford County. In her younger years, Patricia (known to her family as Patsy) was a quiet child. However, as she grew into a woman, her personality blossomed and so did her talents. She was very gifted and skilled in painting, doll making and many other crafts. Patsy had a bubbly personality and never met a stranger. She also had a flair for all things high fashion. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and loved her.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO