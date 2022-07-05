We’re being hounded by merciless parking wardens – it’s ruining our business

THE owners of a bakery have told how they are being hounded by merciless parking wardens who are ruining their business.

The Meena Bakery in Blackburn, Lancashire, has been watching in horror as their customers are driven away by over zealous wardens who have been slapping them with fines.

Owners at a popular Blackburn bakery have spoken out against “overzealous” traffic wardens Credit: Google

Ten customers have been fined in the last six months

And the traffic officers have even been badgering their workers - with CCTV showing the moment a warden booked a vehicle while making deliveries to the shop.

More than ten of the bakery’s customers have been hit with fixed charge notice’s in the last six months - forcing the shop to put up a sign in their window to warn customers.

Mohammed Patel, 50, whose mum Amina owns the building that the bakery runs out of, is calling for short-term parking spaces to be introduced outside the building.

He told The Sun: “It is costing the business money and driving customers away.

“They pull up outside the shop but panic if they see her (the traffic warden).

“It’s just the one traffic warden who is the worst and causing all the problems. She just stands there and waits for people to park up and the just books them. Seeing her stand there is a scary sight.

“I am angry because there is no need for it.”

The bakery is on the corner of Victoria Street and Tontine Street - which both have double yellow lines.

The Highway Code says that a driver must not stop, park or wait for any period of time on double yellow lines.

However, there are a couple of exceptions if you're only stopping for a short time.

These apply to drivers picking up or dropping someone or something off - as well as Blue Badge holders for up to three hours.

Mr Patel continued: “They changed the layout of the road about a year ago, so now it is very quiet, so it doesn’t cause any congestion.

“Most of the customers are in the shop less than 10 minutes. Make the bay 20-minute parking.

“Or just use a little bit of common sense. You want people to come into the town - not drive them away.

“It is all the stress it causes both us and the customers.”

Customer Amir Rashid said: “It is ridiculous. The bays are ideal for customers to park up, pop into the shop and drive off.

“It’s about making money from soft targets.”

In regards to the CCTV, Head of Highways for Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Dwayne Lowe, said: "The vehicle in the video is parked in Tontine Street which has double yellows with double blips on the kerb, preventing any stopping or loading and unloading.

“As the vehicle was unloading in this area the appropriate parking charge was issued and we advise that the businesses use the available loading bay located on Victoria Street, to avoid penalties in the future.

“Tontine Street is a dead end and the double yellow lines were installed to ensure vehicles can safely access and turn around in the turning head.’’

They added that the bays in Victoria Street are for goods loading vehicles only and "should any vehicle other than a goods vehicle park here they risk receiving a Penalty Charge Notice".

Customers visiting Meena Bakery are being told to "park in any car parking bay and adhere to the restrictions on site".