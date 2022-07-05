ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

We’re being hounded by merciless parking wardens – it’s ruining our business

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE owners of a bakery have told how they are being hounded by merciless parking wardens who are ruining their business.

The Meena Bakery in Blackburn, Lancashire, has been watching in horror as their customers are driven away by over zealous wardens who have been slapping them with fines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxcUi_0gVeKTqd00
Owners at a popular Blackburn bakery have spoken out against “overzealous” traffic wardens Credit: Google
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FatkM_0gVeKTqd00
Ten customers have been fined in the last six months

And the traffic officers have even been badgering their workers - with CCTV showing the moment a warden booked a vehicle while making deliveries to the shop.

More than ten of the bakery’s customers have been hit with fixed charge notice’s in the last six months - forcing the shop to put up a sign in their window to warn customers.

Mohammed Patel, 50, whose mum Amina owns the building that the bakery runs out of, is calling for short-term parking spaces to be introduced outside the building.

He told The Sun: “It is costing the business money and driving customers away.

“They pull up outside the shop but panic if they see her (the traffic warden).

“It’s just the one traffic warden who is the worst and causing all the problems. She just stands there and waits for people to park up and the just books them. Seeing her stand there is a scary sight.

“I am angry because there is no need for it.”

The bakery is on the corner of Victoria Street and Tontine Street - which both have double yellow lines.

The Highway Code says that a driver must not stop, park or wait for any period of time on double yellow lines.

However, there are a couple of exceptions if you're only stopping for a short time.

These apply to drivers picking up or dropping someone or something off - as well as Blue Badge holders for up to three hours.

Mr Patel continued: “They changed the layout of the road about a year ago, so now it is very quiet, so it doesn’t cause any congestion.

“Most of the customers are in the shop less than 10 minutes. Make the bay 20-minute parking.

“Or just use a little bit of common sense. You want people to come into the town - not drive them away.

“It is all the stress it causes both us and the customers.”

Customer Amir Rashid said: “It is ridiculous. The bays are ideal for customers to park up, pop into the shop and drive off.

“It’s about making money from soft targets.”

In regards to the CCTV, Head of Highways for Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, Dwayne Lowe, said: "The vehicle in the video is parked in Tontine Street which has double yellows with double blips on the kerb, preventing any stopping or loading and unloading.

“As the vehicle was unloading in this area the appropriate parking charge was issued and we advise that the businesses use the available loading bay located on Victoria Street, to avoid penalties in the future.

“Tontine Street is a dead end and the double yellow lines were installed to ensure vehicles can safely access and turn around in the turning head.’’

They added that the bays in Victoria Street are for goods loading vehicles only and "should any vehicle other than a goods vehicle park here they risk receiving a Penalty Charge Notice".

Customers visiting Meena Bakery are being told to "park in any car parking bay and adhere to the restrictions on site".

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' family are ordered to remove eyesore static caravan from outside their £170,000 house after years of complaints from locals

A family which starred on 'My Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' who caused a row with neighbours over an eyesore static caravan outside their home have been ordered to remove it by August. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother are apparently living in the static caravan alongside her £170,000 property on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Parking#Wardens#Merciless#Parking Spaces#The Meena Bakery#Cctv
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy