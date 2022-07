Three Michigan Lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold on the same day in June, according to the Michigan Lottery. The tickets were all purchased June 21 and included a Mystery Multiplier in Mattawan, 20X Cashword in Owosso and Lucky X50 sold in Gladstone. However, they weren't the top amounts won last month. An $80 Million Cash Payout...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO