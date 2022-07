NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart and city officials joined Javier Cruz and his family in celebrating the official opening of Legend Barber Shop at 125 North St. Wednesday. Cruz, barber and shop owner, was joined by his wife Daisy and three of their six children, along with his mother, several siblings, shop staff and friends. The 1100 sq. ft. space will allow him to expand his business, formerly known as Corte Fino Barber Shop and located at 450 S. Main St.

