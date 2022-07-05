ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Suspect wanted in Pharr diesel theft case

By Gaby Moreno
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago
Marcos Escobar (Source: Pharr Police Department)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for diesel theft.

Marcos Escobar, 50, has been identified as a suspect involved in a diesel theft case that was reported last month. Police believe that there may be more suspects involved.

Escobar is Cuban and his description is as follows:

  • Approximately 5’8
  • About 190 pounds
  • Black Hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Medium complexion

Escobar’s last known address is in Edinburg. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Photo of the device found inside the gas pump. (Source: Pharr Police Department)

Evidence showed that Escobar used a makeshift device to steal 681 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $3,534, from the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1901 N. Tesoro, in Pharr. The device allowed gas to be pumped while bypassing the cashier system.

Pharr PD recovered one vehicle believed to be used for the theft and the makeshift device.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man should call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.

