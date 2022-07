DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Environmental Management has announced new hours for its recycling center that will last for the remainder of the summer. The recycling center, located at 1750 North 21st Street in Decatur, will be open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. People can bring unwanted paints and electronics to the recycling center for disposal during these hours, with no appointment necessary.

