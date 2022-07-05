Shooting Suspect Arrested In Sioux City 2 Months After Incident

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man has been acquitted of Attempted Murder and other charges after he was accused of running over another man with his car. The charges against 40-year-old Jaime Martinez Montiel stemmed from an incident in downtown Rock Valley early on a Sunday in July almost a year ago. Authorities say Martinez Montiel had gotten into a verbal argument with another individual. The argument allegedly continued into the street, when the alleged victim reportedly confronted Martinez Montiel on the side of the road. Police accused Martinez Montiel of initially backing his vehicle away from the victim, then driving forward toward the victim, striking him with the front tires and causing him to go under the vehicle.

