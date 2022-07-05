Shooting Suspect Arrested In Sioux City 2 Months After Incident
(Sioux City, IA) — A 20-year-old shooting suspect has been taken into custody in Sioux City nearly two months after the incident. Apollo Houston is charged with willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm. Houston is accused of shooting a woman in both legs May 7th. He and the victim had been drinking together and arguing with a third person. Houston is scheduled for a hearing in Woodbury County Court next Monday.
