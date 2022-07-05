ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Shooting Suspect Arrested In Sioux City 2 Months After Incident

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJKF0_0gVeIEvO00

(Sioux City, IA) — A 20-year-old shooting suspect has been taken into custody in Sioux City nearly two months after the incident. Apollo Houston is charged with willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm. Houston is accused of shooting a woman in both legs May 7th. He and the victim had been drinking together and arguing with a third person. Houston is scheduled for a hearing in Woodbury County Court next Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Two Sioux City men arrested for robbing two women with stolen gun

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two men were arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly holding two women at gunpoint. According to complaint documents, at 10:39 p.m., two women were robbed at gunpoint at a residence on Transit Avenue. It was specified that Jocquan McCloud, 26, of Sioux City, forced the women into the apartment’s bedroom and shut the door with them inside. McCloud returned to the room with Kemo Levi, 26, of Sioux City, who had a black handgun. Levi threatened the women with the gun, and one of the victims gave up her iPhone 13 as well as a box that held a BB gun. The other woman gave up her purse which had $362 inside.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Authorities ID victim in fatal Le Mars crash

LE MARS, Iowa -- Authorities have released the identity of a man killed Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover near Le Mars. Matthew P. Howell, 46, of Le Mars, died in the crash, which occurred at 6:10 a.m. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Howell was northbound about five miles east of Le Mars on Plymouth County Road K-64 just north of Plymouth County Road C-30. Howell, who was alone, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled several times become coming to rest in the fence line.
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Jury: Rock Valley Man NOT GUILTY Of Attempted Murder

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley man has been acquitted of Attempted Murder and other charges after he was accused of running over another man with his car. The charges against 40-year-old Jaime Martinez Montiel stemmed from an incident in downtown Rock Valley early on a Sunday in July almost a year ago. Authorities say Martinez Montiel had gotten into a verbal argument with another individual. The argument allegedly continued into the street, when the alleged victim reportedly confronted Martinez Montiel on the side of the road. Police accused Martinez Montiel of initially backing his vehicle away from the victim, then driving forward toward the victim, striking him with the front tires and causing him to go under the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sioux City#Third Person#Violent Crime
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for theft from vehicle in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- Earlier this month, a vehicle in Woodland Park was stolen out of, and Friday afternoon Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect. Authorities said they arrested Allyssa Gragg, 20, of Norfolk for theft. Officials said she was arrested following an investigation into the theft of money...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

SUSPECTS CHARGED IN MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT ARMED ROBBERY

TWO SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM AN ARMED ROBBERY AT A MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. 26-YEAR-OLD KEMO LEVI IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, 2ND DEGREE THEFT AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON. 26-YEAR-OLD JOCQUAN MCCLOUD IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND...
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for SD card theft

SIOUX CENTER—A 51-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Stephen Eric Van Grouw stemmed from being observed on video stealing items from Walmart while he was working for the Sioux Center store, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
iowa.media

ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR SHOOTING SUSPECT

A SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN BACK ON MAY 7TH IS SCHEDULED TO BE ARRAIGNED NEXT MONDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. 20-YEAR-OLD APOLLO HOUSTON IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY, ASSAULT WHILE DISPLAYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM RESULTING IN SERIOUS INJURY.
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man arrested following reported break-in, theft

STANTON, Neb. -- A 57-year-old northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a reported break-in and theft on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a complaint at a Stanton home on the east side of town. Investigators identified Kenneth Claussen Jr., of Stanton, as a suspect....
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for OWI by Sibley

SIBLEY—A 30-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Info sought on hit-and-run north of Hull

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on Ibex Avenue, three miles north of Hull. A vehicle described as a blue or gray Toyota or Honda passenger car traveling south struck a southbound...
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced for biting officer

OMAHA -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting and biting a police officer in Winnebago, Nebraska. Darnell Smith, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to assault on an officer with physical contact. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison, and his sentence will be served after he completes a 15-year Iowa prison sentence for Woodbury County drug convictions.
nwestiowa.com

Authorities seeking info on hit-and-run

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on 360th Street at the BNSF Railway railroad crossing, two and one-half miles north of Sioux Center. Sixteen-year-old Sadie Ymker of Ireton was driving a...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in O’Brien County Crash

Calumet, IA (KICD)– A rollover crash in O’Brien County early Tuesday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. 21-year-old Avery Bush of Hartley was northbound on Highway 59 near Calumet when the vehicle is believed to have crossed the center line and started to enter the ditch when Bush overcorrected causing the vehicle to then roll over into the opposite coming to a rest on its top.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two facing charge of fifth-degree theft

ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley residents were arrested about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrests of 40-year-old Jessie Lee Kratz and 30-year-old Amber Marie Vonk stemmed from them taking merchandise valued less than $300 from Dollar General in Rock Valley and leaving the store without paying for the items, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KLEM

Victims of Ida County House Explosion Identified

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
IDA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Disabled car results in marijuana arrest

ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, July 7, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Joseph William Foster stemmed from officers assisting a disabled 2008 Hyundai Sonata at St. Paul...
Western Iowa Today

3 Injured In Explosion, Fire At Ida County Home

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy