Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Body Of Drowning Victim
(Rockwell City, IA) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has recovered the body of a 25-year-old drowning victim in Twin Lakes. The man went under while he was swimming Monday shortly after 5:15 p-m. His body was recovered at 11:54 a-m the next day. Dive teams from Buena Vista, Carroll, and Crawford counties joined in the search. Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name but he is believed to have been a Rockwell City resident.
Comments / 0