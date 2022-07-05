ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwell City, IA

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Body Of Drowning Victim

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0gVeI9b000

(Rockwell City, IA) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has recovered the body of a 25-year-old drowning victim in Twin Lakes. The man went under while he was swimming Monday shortly after 5:15 p-m. His body was recovered at 11:54 a-m the next day. Dive teams from Buena Vista, Carroll, and Crawford counties joined in the search. Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name but he is believed to have been a Rockwell City resident.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
WHO 13

14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Charged After Animals Removed from Rolfe Home

(Rolfe, IA) — A Rolfe woman has been arrested by the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s office and charged in connection with the removal of animals from her home in June. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it removed cats and one dog from the home of 51-year-old Jennifer Sproston on June 28th. She is now charged with 34 counts of animal neglect. A-R-L says the animals were in a “hot filthy house” with no food or water, and feces and urine covered the floors. The organization says the animals are continuing to recover and are doing well.
ROLFE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Sheriff Says Finding Cause of House Explosion Will Take Some Time

(Battle Creek, IA) – Investigators continue looking into why an unoccupied home near Battle Creek exploded Wednesday morning. According to nearby residents, three people were inside the house at the time, cleaning it, when the blast happened. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman says it “could be some time before we determine the cause of the explosion.” The three people injured were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Their identities have not been released.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwell, IA
County
Calhoun County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Rockwell City, IA
Rockwell City, IA
Accidents
Rockwell City, IA
Crime & Safety
stormlakeradio.com

Dog Bite Victim Accused of Making False Report

A Storm Lake man is charged with Making a False Report to Police after it was determined that he allegedly falsified information as the victim in a dog bite incident. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center back on June 23th on a report of a dog bite injury. 41-year-old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told officers that he had been attacked by a medium-size brown dog dragging a chain, in the Chautauqua Park area. He reported that the dog had pulled him to the ground as he tried to fend it off. Khang suffered significant injuries with bites to the hands and legs.
kscj.com

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
stormlakeradio.com

Body of Man Who Drowned in North Twin Lake Recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming#Accident#Calhoun County Sheriff#Buena Vista
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Boone city official charged with assault has been sentenced to prison

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone city official charged with assaulting three people outside of city hall last year has filed an Alford Plea in the case and has been sentenced to prison. Amy Rasmussen has been sentenced to two years in prison. Entering an Alford Plea means Rasmussen maintains...
BOONE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kicdam.com

Three Charged In Storm Lake Animal Cruelty Case

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
STORM LAKE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Woman Arrested For Burglary

A Scranton woman was arrested and charged with burglary from an incident that occurred earlier this month. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Rose Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for first degree burglary and a serious misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness from an incident that occurred on July 5th.
SCRANTON, IA
theperrynews.com

One Perry man allegedly assaults another in Wiese Park

A Perry man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting another Perry man in Wiese Park along with stealing his sunglasses and breaking his cell phone. Martin Torres Jr., 30, of 2732 Eastern Ave., Perry, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, obstruction of emergency communications, fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
PERRY, IA
KIMT

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home's front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City, according to KCCI in Des Moines. The patrol said 32-year-old...
theperrynews.com

Drunk, belligerent Grimes man arrested for striking bartenders

A Grimes man was arrested in a Granger tavern early Friday after lashing out at the bartenders when they cut him off from further drinks. Marc Lawrence Hamilton, 51, of 101 N.W. Eighth St., Grimes, was charged with interference with official acts, consumption of alcohol in a public place and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
GRIMES, IA
kscj.com

HOUSE EXPLOSION IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING ON CARRIAGE AVENUE JUST NORTH OF BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. EMERGENCY UNITS FROM SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES WERE SENT TO THE IDA COUNTY AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 9:30 A.M. THREE PEOPLE WERE REPORTED TO BE INJURED IN THE BLAST AND FIRE.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
more1049.com

Everly Woman Hurt in Crash Involving Motorcycle East of Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD)—An Everly woman was hurt in crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon east of Spencer. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle, operated by 39-year-old Heather Dillingham was westbound on Highway 18 near the intersection of County Road N-14 around 1:30 when a southbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Sara Murphy of Springfield, Illinois reportedly pulled out in front of her leading to the collision.
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy