ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New addition De'Anthony Melton discusses what he brings to Sixers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48R7ob_0gVeI54600
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers decided that they did not need to add a rookie to a roster that has championship aspirations. Therefore, they traded the No. 23 pick in the draft along with Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire De’Anthony Melton and bolster their bench.

Melton averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.4% from deep for the Grizzlies in the 2021-22 season as he was a big piece of their bench unit. The hope now is that he can bring that to Philadelphia and be a big piece for them on a title run.

Melton sat down with Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer and he discussed what he can bring to the Sixers and his reaction to the trade:

“I feel like that’s what this team needs to create easy buckets,” Melton said. ” … I’ve got a quick trigger and I’m ready just to get straight to it. I don’t really do too much dribbling around and stuff like that.”

“I’m ready to be a dog,” Melton said. “I’m ready to get out to the city. I’m ready to embrace it. I’m ready for them to embrace me. I’m ready for the love.”

Melton had a steal percentage of 2.5 and a block percentage of 1.1 which ranked him in the top 5 percentile per Cleaning the Glass in both categories. The turnovers that he can create can help the Sixers get out in transition and be able to use the talent they have on their roster in order to get easy buckets. Philadelphia is a much better team when they are able to get out and run and Melton will certainly help in that regard.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De'anthony Melton
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Philadelphia Inquirer
FastBreak on FanNation

Shocking Report About Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! had some interesting things to say on his "Posted Up" podcast about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Haynes: "I'll say this about Kevin Durant, since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to. Numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain, to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he's thinking. KD's gone dark. He's not talking to anybody, not answering anybodies phone calls, not responding to texts, KD has gone dark."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
All 76ers

3 Centers the Sixers Could Pursue in Free Agency

Joel Embiid has been the rock throughout his years as a Philadelphia 76er, garnering the nickname "The Process." Yet, one criticism of Embiid's game is that of his durability, with big injuries coming during Philadelphia's previous two post-season runs. With the injury bug seeming to be constantly looming with Embiid,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Report: Nets Requested Massive Return From Timberwolves for Kevin Durant

The Nets seem to have set a sky-high price in Kevin Durant trade talks, reportedly looking to get back multiple first-round picks and All-Star talents. There are very few teams that could even begin negotiating with Brooklyn given these circumstances, but one team that could have was the Timberwolves. And when Minnesota called the Nets about Durant, Brooklyn asked for a whole lot.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy