Manchester Police: Three children left unattended in car that had gun and knife inside
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is accused of leaving three small children in a car with a loaded gun and knife in a parking lot Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Manchester Police say they responded to the Walmart on Gold Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of three children in an unattended vehicle.
Officers found the children in a car that was locked and running for about 20 minutes, according to witnesses. The children were ages 9, 1, and 8-months-old.
27-year-old Tyler Kennedy came out of the Walmart a short time later and went over to the car. After a brief investigation, police say they found a loaded gun and a knife inside a backpack in the car. According to police, the backpack was easily accessible to the children.
Officers arrested Kennedy on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 7