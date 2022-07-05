ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Police: Three children left unattended in car that had gun and knife inside

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
(Manchester NH Police Department)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is accused of leaving three small children in a car with a loaded gun and knife in a parking lot Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Manchester Police say they responded to the Walmart on Gold Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of three children in an unattended vehicle.

Officers found the children in a car that was locked and running for about 20 minutes, according to witnesses. The children were ages 9, 1, and 8-months-old.

27-year-old Tyler Kennedy came out of the Walmart a short time later and went over to the car. After a brief investigation, police say they found a loaded gun and a knife inside a backpack in the car. According to police, the backpack was easily accessible to the children.

Officers arrested Kennedy on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Comments / 7

Lisa Lu
3d ago

This photo speaks VOLUMES! I hope they grabbed a urine sample, Walmart has cameras and this one should also be charged with OUI, they have him operating the vehicle on surveillance cameras

Reply
3
coffee cup
3d ago

What could of been so important in Walmart that he left those young children in the car with a loader gun and a knife please someone tell me

Reply(1)
2
BeKindEnjoyLife
3d ago

An embarrassment to the human race. Anything could of happened to those children.

Reply
5
#Manchester Police#Walmart#Gold Street
