Manchester Police: Three children left unattended in car that had gun and knife inside

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man is accused of leaving three small children in a car with a loaded gun and knife in a parking lot Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Manchester Police say they responded to the Walmart on Gold Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of three children in an unattended vehicle.

Officers found the children in a car that was locked and running for about 20 minutes, according to witnesses. The children were ages 9, 1, and 8-months-old.

27-year-old Tyler Kennedy came out of the Walmart a short time later and went over to the car. After a brief investigation, police say they found a loaded gun and a knife inside a backpack in the car. According to police, the backpack was easily accessible to the children.

Officers arrested Kennedy on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

