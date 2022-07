MINNEAPOLIS -- Another day, another shooting."It's just something that's becoming normal, and people are kind of used to it if you live down here," Ben Markham, a rising senior at the U living in Dinkytown, lamented to WCCO. "When I walk home from work at night, I make sure I'm not looking down in my phone or have earbuds in so I can make sure I'm aware of my surroundings."The latest shooting in Markham's area took place on Thursday night outside Burrito Loco restaurant; no one was hurt and no one was arrested, but the business on Friday announced it's closed...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO