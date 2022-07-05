ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville man accused of fatally stabbing younger brother during fight

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

A Victorville man is in jail after authorities said he stabbed his younger brother to death during a fight last week.

Dejon Sharpe, 29, faces a possible murder charge and enhancement for using a deadly weapon. He was due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment.

The minutes for that hearing were not immediately available.

Victorville deputies responded shortly before 6 a.m. on June 30 to a stabbing call in the 14300 block of Borego Road.

They found a man, 21-year-old Davonte Sharpe, suffering from stab wounds, according to authorities.

“As deputies provided medical aid, Davonte became unresponsive, and CPR was administered,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The younger brother was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the two brothers were “involved in a physical altercation” when the stabbing happened.

Dejon Sharpe was booked into county jail on no bail.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville man accused of fatally stabbing younger brother during fight

