Victorville man accused of fatally stabbing younger brother during fight

A Victorville man is in jail after authorities said he stabbed his younger brother to death during a fight last week.

Dejon Sharpe, 29, faces a possible murder charge and enhancement for using a deadly weapon. He was due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment.

The minutes for that hearing were not immediately available.

Victorville deputies responded shortly before 6 a.m. on June 30 to a stabbing call in the 14300 block of Borego Road.

They found a man, 21-year-old Davonte Sharpe, suffering from stab wounds, according to authorities.

“As deputies provided medical aid, Davonte became unresponsive, and CPR was administered,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The younger brother was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the two brothers were “involved in a physical altercation” when the stabbing happened.

Dejon Sharpe was booked into county jail on no bail.

