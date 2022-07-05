ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Girl who died after she was run over by trailer identified

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Police have released the name of a six-year-old girl who died...

kfgo.com

Comments / 4

 

NBC Los Angeles

6-Year-Old Ventura Girl Dies in Fourth of July Parade Accident

A 6-year-old girl from Ventura died Monday after an Independence Day parade accident in North Dakota, officials said. Mabel Aksay was riding on a float heading to the city of Mandan's Fourth of July parade when she fell off and was struck by one of the trailer's tires. Officers said...
VENTURA, CA
kvrr.com

6-Year-Old Killed While Lining Up for 4th Parade in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KVRR) — Tragedy at a parade in Mandan, North Dakota. A 6-year-old girl from California is dead after falling off of a trailer in the parade and getting run over by the tires. It happened around nine Monday morning on Longspur Trail Southeast as parade entries were...
MANDAN, ND
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Accidents
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
gowatertown.net

Six year-old girl dead from fall while heading to Fourth of July parade in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A six-year-old California girl is dead after falling off a trailer en route to an Independence Day parade in Mandan Monday morning. Mandan police said the girl was riding on a trailer along Longspur Trail SE as part of one of the parade entries traveling to the parade staging area at 9 a.m. when she fell and was struck by a trailer tire or tires.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan Parks & Rec offers reward for identifying break-in suspects

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan needs help identifying the people who broke into the facility on Saturday, July 2. The break-in happened between three and four in the morning. If anyone in the area has information regarding these perpetrators or has experienced a similar break-in,...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A six-year-old is dead after an accident on Longspur Trail SE during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations Monday. Mandan police say the child was riding on a trailer en route to the staging areas for the parade when she fell off and was run over. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
MANDAN, ND
crimevoice.com

Contractor and Alleged Co-conspirator Charged with Forgery

July 2, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if it isn’t difficult enough in these post-pandemic days to find someone to repair a deck or to correct a do-it-yourself job that might have been more difficult than anticipated, the circumstances leading to the arrest of a local area contractor on charges of forgery and conspiracy might indicate that another dozen trips to Home Depot just might be the safest way.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
MARICOPA, CA
Hot 97-5

Mandan Murderer Appeals – Sounds Like “Grasping At Straws” To Me

Seems like yesterday that the rest of the country came to see what has tortured Mandan for years. The memories will never ever go away from that awful day - April 1, 2019. Our peaceful community of Mandan had a killer run amok, right down the street from us. The brutal slayings of four innocent individuals left us wondering how that was possible? A person so deranged that could kill like that in cold blood just doesn't happen anywhere close to Mandan, Bismarck, or North Dakota for that matter. A suspect was arrested, and then we waited until 2021 for the accused suspect - Chad Isaak - to stand trial. Court TV made it known that they would cover the trial by showing up a couple of days before, driving their official van all over town. Mandan was center stage for the rest of the country to watch and hear all the gruesome details of the quadruple killings.
MANDAN, ND
KNOX News Radio

Man walks away from Bismarck prison

Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck. At about 6:15 AM Tuesday, inmate David Corn left the prison. Corn is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing a peace officer, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two communities have been left reeling after a life was taken too soon. Six-year-old Mabel Askay just finished kindergarten. She’s from Ventura, California but was visiting relatives in North Dakota for the Fourth of July holiday. For many, the typically joyful Mandan Independence Day Parade...
MANDAN, ND
kfgo.com

ND prison walkaway captured in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KFGO) – An inmate who walked away from the minimum security Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck is back in custody. 35-year-old David Corn was located and arrested by Aberdeen police on Wednesday. He left the prison on Tuesday. Corn is serving time for drugs, fleeing a...
crimevoice.com

Oxnard police arrest two for alleged possession of illegal guns

June 30, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. The City of Oxnard might have a gang “problem,” if the recent arrests of 22-year-old Oxnard resident Fidel Rojas and 33-year-old Port Hueneme resident Michael Espinoza are any indication. According to Oxnard Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bakari Myers, it was...
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Man Arrested for Shooting Death￼

Detectives with the Oxnard Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit have made an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Oxnard resident Adrian Sandoval. Detectives arrested 19-year-old Willis Nichols, an Oxnard resident, and charged him with the murder of Sandoval. Nichols was also charged with shooting and injuring two other men.
KFYR-TV

Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Country Fest is this weekend, and visitors were already backed up onto the interstate waiting to enter the festival grounds on Wednesday. North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking motorists to use caution around the New Salem exit, 127. North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers were in the area to help with traffic control Wednesday afternoon.
NEW SALEM, ND
KFYR-TV

The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A long-time Bismarck restaurant has closed its doors. The Wood House off of State Street has been celebrated for decades with its traditional menu and nostalgic booths complete with phones to place orders. A sign on the door indicates refunds for gift cards can be made...
BISMARCK, ND

