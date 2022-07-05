ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

17 arrested for BUI, 255 boats stopped over July 4th weekend in Okaloosa Co.

By Kimber Collins
 3 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies worked a non-stop holiday weekend on and off the water.

OCSO released stats Tuesday afternoon for calls over the weekend:

Boaters save Osprey double hooked in intercoastal waters
  • Deputy calls on the water
    • 255 vessel stops,
    • 48 citations
    • 17 BUI arrests (76 BUI arrests to date in 2022)
  • Deputy calls On land (Not a complete list)
    • 66 disturbances
    • 52 fireworks calls
    • 24 noise complaints
    • 72 traffic crashes
    • 43 reckless vehicle calls
    • 15 thefts
    • 18 parking complaints
    • 30 trespassing calls

A joint effort called Operation Dry Water ran from July 2 through July 4 promoting safety on the water. OCSO worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard to patrol hot spot areas like Crab Island and the Santa Rosa Sound.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to FWC for call numbers and arrest reports for the three-day holiday weekend.

Read the full release from OCSO below:

OCSO News Release: It may have been a bit of a bust weather-wise part of the time, but the 4th of July weekend was certainly a virtually non-stop period of being on the go for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The OCSO Marine Unit made 255 vessel stops, issued 48 citations, and made 17 boating under the influence arrests during Operation Dry Weather which ran June 2 through the 4th. The Marine Unit has 76 BUI arrests to date so far this year. Meantime OCSO deputies also dealt with 66 disturbances, 52 fireworks calls, 24 noise complaints, 72 traffic crashes, 43 reckless vehicle calls, 15 thefts, 18 parking complaints and 30 trespassing calls – to name a few.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
