Click here to read the full article. Vernon Winfrey, the father of media mogul Oprah Winfrey, died Friday in Nashville, Tenn. at 89. No details on the cause were revealed. Oprah Winfrey confirmed the death with an Instagram post. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,”Oprah Winfrey wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.” Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. The event, called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” included a barber chair...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 MINUTES AGO