Clemson University will spend $3.5 million to make several improvements to Woodland Cemetery. The university's Board of Trustees met virtually on July 8. The board unanimously voted to relocate the existing walkways and service drives to redirect traffic around the perimeter of the cemetery. The funding will also address erosion issues with the retaining walls, and add lighting and cameras to enhance security at the site. The funding will come from university maintenance and stewardship funds.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO