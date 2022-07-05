What Should Tampa Bay Rays Owner Stu Sternberg Do Next With Stadium Talks

BOSTON -- When speaking with reporters after his rehab start in Triple-A Worcester Wednesday night, Chris Sale managed to put a positive spin on his shaky outing.Prior to that, though, the veteran left-hander wasn't quite as composed.Sale's fourth (and potentially final) rehab outing ended poorly, with the lefty issuing a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the fourth inning. That walk was the fifth free pass of the night allowed by Sale, and it prompted manager Chad Tracey to come get the ball from his starter.And it led to an immediate outburst from Sale in the dugout tunnel.In a video...

