We are now able to offer two online newspaper databases that cover a majority of the issues of the Fort Madison Daily Democrat. We have just begun subscribing to a product called Newsbank that offers a searchable database of the Fort Madison Daily Democrat from 2000 to the present. For older newspapers, the State Historical Society of Iowa provides access to Iowa Newspapers through a product called NewspaperArchive. In addition to a large number of regional newspapers, including the Burlington Hawkeye, this offers access to many issues of the Daily Democrat from 1994 and earlier. Newsbank can be accessed from anywhere with your Fort Madison Public Library Card. You need to be in the state of Iowa to access NewspaperArchive. Find links to both of these databases by going to FortMadisonLibrary.org and selecting the “Education, Carreer, Language, Hobbies” in the left side menu. These resources are included with our other family history resources, AncestryLibrary and HeritageQuest.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO