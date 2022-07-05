ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

'A hiccup in the law': Burlington police busy with fireworks calls over the holiday weekend, but citations are difficult

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

Monday proved to be a busy day for the Burlington Fire Department, but not for the reasons expected.

Members of the Burlington Fire Department found themselves busy with nearly round-the-clock ambulance and fire calls, but none of it had to do with Fourth of July festivities.

“All and all, we had a dumpster fire over off of Maple Street and then they had some cardboard stuff burning from fireworks on university,” Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said.

According to Crooks, the fire department did deal with one fire Monday, but it was not fireworks-related. Instead, the fire, which took place at a rental home on Market Street, was related to electrical issues. No one died in that fire, but the home did sustain substantial smoke and water-related damage.

“It was an electrical fire related to the operating of an air conditioner,” Crooks told The Hawk Eye.

Likewise, Crook said ambulance crews were rather busy but he wasn't aware of any particular rise in firework-related injuries.

“All three ambulances were running yesterday," he said. "It was mostly medical type stuff, it was just medical stuff.”

It is illegal to set off fireworks within the city of Burlington unless you have a permit, but state law makes fireworks sales legal.

More: Setting off fireworks? Burlington fire marshal emphasizes safety, common sense this Fourth of July

Burlington police Sgt. John Stirn said this duality — the legality of selling fireworks within city limits and the illegality of setting off fireworks — creates a difficult situation.

If police are called because of fireworks, the most they can do is hand out citations that come with a minimum fine of $300.

But that's only if you get caught setting them off.

"It's a hiccup in the law," Stirn said, explaining that by the time officers arrive on scene, the fireworks "are exploded and gone. All they can do is search the scene."

Fireworks were also a problem in West Burlington.

“We just have one fire that I can contribute directly to fireworks, not (Independence day) but leading up to it,” West Burlington Fire Chief Shaun Ryan said.

Ryan said that at one point, he could see fireworks being shot off about a block away from the fire station, which is near the city's business district. Ryan said that shooting fireworks off is against West Burlington city code.

Each year, Ryan approaches the Fourth of July with a "hope for the best, prepare for the worst" mentality. He said that oftentimes, people do not recognize the danger fireworks pose until it happens to them, whether it's an injury caused by using fireworks or a fire caused to a property either through the use of the occupant's fireworks or fireworks from another person.

Aside from the unauthorized fireworks, Ryan said his department had a fairly normal weekend. He said their free pancake breakfast went off as planned and overall, the city's annual July 4th celebration went well.

Hawk Eye reporter Julie Peitz Nickell contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: 'A hiccup in the law': Burlington police busy with fireworks calls over the holiday weekend, but citations are difficult

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

