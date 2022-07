Democrat and Republican voters for the August primary will have to decide on a best candidate for Michigan’s House District 5. Democrats have more candidates to choose from compared to the Republicans. The five Democratic candidates are: Reggie Davis, Steele Hughes, Ksenia Milstein, Natalie Price and Michelle Wooddell. The two Republican candidates are Keith Albertie and Paul Taros. The top vote-getter from each political party will face off in the November general election.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO