Family files wrongful death suit against Big Olaf after listeria outbreak

For more than 12 years, architect James Nichols suffered from swallowing and throat problems. His condition got so bad he had trouble eating and sleeping, he lost more than 20 pounds and had constipation issues. He went to see Sarasota gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D., who diagnosed the problem and recommended a new procedure called POEMS. In the past patients like Nichols would have to travel to Orlando or Gainesville and wait months to see a specialist, but now this procedure is being offered at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Physicians are now able to perform the peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedure at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Physicians use high-definition, flexible endoscopes to go through the patient’s mouth and into the esophagus. Procedures are done in the endoscopy lab, which means no operating room or surgical scars for patients. Most patients go home the same day or just stay overnight. “This is big city care being done locally and this is the latest in endoscopic management. Complex digestive issues, that used to require surgery are now being done incisionless and minimally invasive so that means patients no longer have to suffer,” said board certified gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D. Patients are now coming to the Sarasota area from other parts of the state for treatment. James Nichols, is glad he didn’t have to travel far from his seasonal home in Sarasota. “In addition to eating and swallowing better, I sleep better and have an overall quality of life improvement,” added Nichols.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO