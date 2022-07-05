ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family files wrongful death suit against Big Olaf after listeria outbreak

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota by the daughter of an Illinois woman who says she died after eating tainted ice cream in January. The estate of Mary Billman filed the complaint for wrongful death in federal court...

www.mysuncoast.com

Mysuncoast.com

CDC to release second reminder not to eat Big Olaf ice cream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed to ABC7 that they will be releasing another warning to throw out any products made by Sarasota-based creamery Big Olaf. This follows two lawsuits filed against the company due to its believed connection to a listeria outbreak that has...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Sarasota County COVID-19 positivity rate passes the 25% mark, averaged over seven days through July 3, CDC says in latest report

Number of patients in Sarasota Memorial ICUs trending higher over past week. Sarasota County’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbed again over the past week, while Sarasota Memorial Hospital admissions of patients with the coronavirus have continued to stay mostly in the upper 80s during the same period. However, the hospital...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Massachusetts woman files lawsuit against Sarasota creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second lawsuit has been filed against Sarasota based creamery Big Olaf by a Massachusetts woman alleging that she miscarried after eating ice cream tainted with listeria. The second lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins. The suit states that Hopkins...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New Procedure Available in Sarasota for Complex Digestive Conditions

For more than 12 years, architect James Nichols suffered from swallowing and throat problems. His condition got so bad he had trouble eating and sleeping, he lost more than 20 pounds and had constipation issues. He went to see Sarasota gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D., who diagnosed the problem and recommended a new procedure called POEMS. In the past patients like Nichols would have to travel to Orlando or Gainesville and wait months to see a specialist, but now this procedure is being offered at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Physicians are now able to perform the peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedure at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Physicians use high-definition, flexible endoscopes to go through the patient’s mouth and into the esophagus. Procedures are done in the endoscopy lab, which means no operating room or surgical scars for patients. Most patients go home the same day or just stay overnight. “This is big city care being done locally and this is the latest in endoscopic management. Complex digestive issues, that used to require surgery are now being done incisionless and minimally invasive so that means patients no longer have to suffer,” said board certified gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D. Patients are now coming to the Sarasota area from other parts of the state for treatment. James Nichols, is glad he didn’t have to travel far from his seasonal home in Sarasota. “In addition to eating and swallowing better, I sleep better and have an overall quality of life improvement,” added Nichols.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man has filed a lawsuit against the Sarasota School Board over library books he considers lewd and obscene. Robert Craft, in his civil suit filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court July 1, alleges the school board has ignored complaints from citizens about certain books, and charges the school board is guilty of “purchasing and propagating obscene, lewd, and lascivious materials for distribution to children.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Former 96k-Rock personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

This Sarasota Duo Is Killing Invasive Lionfish in a Tiny Yellow Submarine

Church of the Redeemer's Father Charleston Wilson has had to bless some unusual objects—for example, a new pilot’s seat on a Delta Airlines flight from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. But the recent blessing of a yellow submarine in downtown Sarasota took the cake. The submarine, named Great White,...
SARASOTA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Garbage company worker killed when truck blade closed on his head in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SCSO pays tribute to mounted-patrol horse ‘Major’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is paying to a horse who was a part of its mounted-patrol unit. Retired SCSO Mounted Patrol Mount “Major,” who passed away Saturday night. Major was a 17-hand, bay Hanoverian gelding donated by Dr. Isaac Zamora of Sarasota...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Road closure at Gulf Dr. and Holmes Blvd.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works is warning the public about an emergency road closure. Due to a utility construction related issue, the intersection in Holmes Beach at Gulf Dr. and Holmes Blvd. must be closed until further notice. Traffic coming south on Gulf Dr .will have...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Retailer Crate & Barrel expanding into Bradenton

Crate and Barrel is coming to Bradenton. Before you get too excited, the home furnishing and decor retailer isn’t opening a Manatee County store. What it’s done is rent about 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at the 301 Corporate Center on 24th Street East. The new warehouse...
BRADENTON, FL

