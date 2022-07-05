ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne’s Williams ready to lead Chicago State

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hW5N_0gVeEH9300

CHICAGO (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Andrea Williams is back on the sidelines leading a Division I women’s basketball program as the Homestead High School graduate has been named the new head coach at Chicago State University.

Williams spent the last three seasons leading Division II program Fort Valley State. Prior to that she served as a D1 assistant at Oakland University and Purdue Fort Wayne.

This isn’t the first time Williams will lead a D1 program. She was the head coach at the Air Force Academy from 2010-15. She’s also been an assistant at the University of South Florida, Jacksonville University, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the University of Tampa.

As a player, Williams suited up for Vincennes University and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of Edinboro’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC blanks Toledo, boosts playoff hopes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC is making a push for the playoffs and Wednesday night’s result at Bishop Dwenger High School certainly helped as Fort Wayne bested Toledo Villa FC 3-0 to pick up three points in the Valley Division standings with just two regular season games to go. Fort Wayne came […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne makes list of ‘7 standout places to retire’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A nationally known publisher of personal finance news and forecasts has included Fort Wayne in a list of “7 standout places to retire.”. Kiplinger picked cities across the U.S. that based on their affordability and desirable amenities for retirees. Surveys have shown that the primary reason retirees move is to be closer to family, according to Kiplinger and that weighed heavily when it came time to compile the list.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Former Dons star Konchar signs $19 million extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s all-time leading scorer John Konchar was ‘money in the bank’ when he suited up for the Mastodons at the Gates Center. Now, he’s got quite a bit more cash in his bank account. Reports out of Memphis have the Grizzlies signing Konchar to a 3-year extension worth $19 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Williams, IN
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
WANE 15

Warsaw’s Mevis close to reaching NFL dream

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw native Andrew Mevis is closing in on his dream – now, he just has to make the team. Mevis, who’s life-long goal has been to kick in the NFL, will be competing for the kicking job when the Jacksonville Jaguars open training camp on July 24. After spending four years […]
WARSAW, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps fall in 13 innings on ‘TV Sitcom Night’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There wasn’t a happy ending to the show fans saw at Parkview Field on Thursday as the TinCaps fell to Lake County 11-10 in 13 innings on TV Sitcom Night in Fort Wayne. Actor Leslie David Baker, who played the character Stanley Hudson on the hit show ‘The Office,’ threw […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Vincennes University#The Homestead High School#Chicago State University#Division Ii#Oakland University#The Air Force Academy#Jacksonville University#The U S Naval Academy#The University Of Tampa#Athletic Hall Of Fame#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

OPS Football wins 12U national championship

CHICAGO (WANE) – The Optimum Performance Sports Football Academy is bringing a national championship back to Fort Wayne. The OPS 12 & Under squad won the championship in their division at the Pylon 7-on-7 national championship tournament in Chicago over the holiday weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked worst city for recreation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city. A new ranking would seem to agree. Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a WalletHub report on 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Recreation. The...
365traveler.com

9 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA

If you’re looking for things to do in Michigan City, Indiana, you’ve come to the right place! This charming city has plenty of attractions and activities to keep visitors busy. From museums and parks to restaurants and shopping, there’s something for everyone in Michigan City. You’ll find...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WANE 15

Hassell heading to MLB Futures Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robert Hassell III is rated as the no. 1 prospect in the Padres farm system and very shortly he’ll have the chance to compete against some of the best up-and-coming stars in the sports of baseball. The Fort Wayne TinCaps center fielder has been picked for the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole closes section of Indiana 3

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of an emergency closure due to a sinkhole in Allen County. They say a sinkhole on the shoulder of northbound Indiana 3, near Old Lima Road, has caused an emergency road closure. INDOT...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police: Two victims, one a minor, shot Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police say two victims were shot at South Hanna and Colerick streets Monday night. Police say at 7:39 p.m., an adult man was found at the scene suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The second victim, a juvenile, was attending a block party when he was shot. Police say the juvenile was driven to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy