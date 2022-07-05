Fort Wayne’s Williams ready to lead Chicago State

CHICAGO (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Andrea Williams is back on the sidelines leading a Division I women’s basketball program as the Homestead High School graduate has been named the new head coach at Chicago State University.

Williams spent the last three seasons leading Division II program Fort Valley State. Prior to that she served as a D1 assistant at Oakland University and Purdue Fort Wayne.

This isn’t the first time Williams will lead a D1 program. She was the head coach at the Air Force Academy from 2010-15. She’s also been an assistant at the University of South Florida, Jacksonville University, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the University of Tampa.

As a player, Williams suited up for Vincennes University and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of Edinboro’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

