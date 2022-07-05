ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

After Britney Spears' Former Manager Claimed No Role In Conservatorship Drama, New Legal Filings Seemingly Prove Otherwise

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbN1B_0gVeDfAa00
(Image credit: ITV)

Since regaining her freedom following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, Britney Spears has continued to fight her family in court and promised to hold people accountable for the part they played in the abuse she said she suffered over that time. New evidence has come to light about the conservatorship that seems to indicate her former business manager Lou Taylor was involved in establishing the order that gave Jamie Spears control over his daughter’s life, despite Taylor’s previous claims to the contrary.

Lou Taylor previously said she had “no role whatsoever in the creation” of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, but Page Six reports that newly surfaced emails — which were included in court documents filed by Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart — seemingly prove otherwise. Multiple emails were exchanged between Taylor and Jamie Spears and his lawyers in the days and weeks leading up to the establishment of the conservatorship, the new evidence shows.

On January 17, 2008 — just 15 days before Jamie Spears took over his daughter’s life — Lou Taylor sent an email introducing herself to Spears’ then-attorneys, Geraldine Wyle and Jeryll Cohen, that said, “I look for [sic] to working with you.” That same day, Taylor emailed Spears, confirming she had “talked to” his lawyers about Andrew Wallet, who helped manage Britney Spears’ money for 11 years. In that email she said Wallet and Tri Star (which Taylor founded) would “serve as co’s [co-conservators]” with the pop star’s father, Page Six reports.

Lou Taylor contacted Geraldine Wyle on January 30, 2008, two days before the conservatorship was enacted, regarding an “official statement … on behalf of Jamie” to announce the situation to the press, and again on February 25 of that year regarding use of funds from Britney Spears’ trust. An excerpt from that email reads:

One of the suggestions that Andrew had was the trust could pay the bills and that would get us around a great deal of the court submission issues, HOWEVER, when it is a business related deductible expense those need to be paid out of Britney Brands, or Britney Touring. You will EXPOSE the trust if you pay business expenses from the Trust.

This seems to directly contradict statements made by Lou Taylor’s associate Robin Greenhill in a November 2021 sworn declaration, in which she said Tri Star “had no role” in Britney Spears’ affairs “in early 2008.”

Britney Spears hasn’t held back on her accusations toward her former business manager. In an unfiltered rant against her mother last November, the “Baby One More Time” singer name-checked Lou Taylor as she accused Lynne Spears of lying about her involvement with the conservatorship. Britney’s post, in part, said:

She secretly ruined my life, and yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go fuck yourself.

This is just the latest in the back-and-forth court drama between Britney Spears and her family, and it looks like they might not be near any kind of happy conclusion. We’ll have to see where this new evidence takes the case, as the next hearing is set for July 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGUWb_0gVeDfAa00

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 18

asiliveandbreathe
3d ago

Wow! Everybody had a hand in her pocket. I feel sorry for her. She has been let down by all these people that are are supposed to be on her side, but only seem to really want her money.

Reply
25
Randy Bradford
2d ago

I'm not necessarily a fan of Britney spears, but in this instance, a talented young woman was abysmally used by her OWN family for profit! I hope that ALL involved, her family esp, are held accountable, even prosecuted!

Reply
7
asiliveandbreathe
3d ago

And you guys that think she needs meds; go to one of her live shows and let me know what you think then

Reply
9
Related
TMZ.com

Britney Spears' Dad Demands She Be Forced to Sit for Deposition

Jamie Spears has just gone full throttle, asking a judge to force his daughter to sit for a depo ... and it's largely over claims Britney made about him on social media. Jamie just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, in which his lawyer says Britney is going on a campaign to trash Jamie on Instagram and her soon-to-be-published memoir, and apparently Jamie now wants to challenge her allegations.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Britney Spears
POPSUGAR

Sam Asghari Says His Wedding to Britney Spears Was "Way Overdue"

Sam Asghari is still getting used to the whole "husband" thing. After marrying his longtime love Britney Spears in an intimate ceremony at their home in California on June 9, the actor spoke about their life as newlyweds in an interview with "Good Morning America." "It's just surreal," Asghari said. "It was way overdue for us, and we imagined this thing being a fairy tale, and it was." "Fairy tale" is the perfect descriptor for the wedding that included a flower-covered backdrop, endless dancing, and celebrity guests like Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. "We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' father Jamie files court documents accusing her of a social media smear campaign and demands that she be grilled under oath over claims of conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears' father Jamie has accused her of launching a social media smear campaign against him and he wants her to be grilled under oath over her claims that he abused her while acting as her conservator. Jamie filed legal papers on Friday in which he alleged his newly-emancipated daughter...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears deletes Instagram weeks after marriage to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has deleted Instagram weeks after her marriage to Sam Asghari.The couple – who have been together since late 2016 – got married at the singer’s home in Los Angeles on 9 June 2022.The ceremony took place in front of 60 guests, including celebrity friends such as Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and Drew Barrymore.The “Toxic” singer has since deleted her Instagram account. Her profile now reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”The Grammy award-winner previously deactivated her Instagram account...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservators#New Court#Drama#Wallet
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Hayden Panettiere asked for Kirby's return in Scream 6

Scream confirmed that it would be welcoming back Kirby Reed to Woodsboro for its sixth movie earlier this year, but now actress Hayden Panettiere has explained exactly how her return came about. Following the news that Kirby would be preparing to face Ghostface a second time in Scream 6, Hayden...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
125K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy