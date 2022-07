The Indiana Economic Development Corp. continues to purchase property in Boone County as part of a $164 million investment approved last week by the State Budget Committee. But not every landowner in Boone County seems interested in the state’s offer to buy. Near Lebanon, the proposed innovation district sits just off of I-65 between Indianapolis and Purdue University – ideal for the state’s plan for a large-scale technology park.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO