Bryan, TX

Bryan Police Arrest A Houston Man After Siblings Prevent A Baby From Being Abducted

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Bryan police officers respond to a call from a woman at 2:40 in the morning on Sunday reporting that a man broke into a neighbor’s duplex and was trying to take a one year old child. According to the BPD arrest report, the baby’s three...

wtaw.com

Comments / 2

Michelle Hamel
3d ago

I hope he is put in Gen Pop and gets jail house justice. Going to see more and more of these type stories because our border is wide open and this is the type of males pouring in. Wake up America were under attack

Reply(1)
5
