Tyler County, TX

Toddler, man killed in Tyler County house fire after extreme heat, flames prevent rescue

 3 days ago
WARREN, Texas — Tyler County officials are investigating the cause of a deadly fire that claimed the lives of a toddler and a man Tuesday morning. Tyler County Deputies and the Warren Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. The home was located in the...

www.12newsnow.com

