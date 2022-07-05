ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Enjoy Summer with Utah Festivals and City Celebrations

utahstyleanddesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm weather and long days mean it’s time for Utah summer festivals, art fairs and marketplaces. We’ve tracked down everything from family outings to creative date nights to weekend getaways you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for these upcoming town celebrations and one-of-a-kind festivals:....

www.utahstyleanddesign.com

Comments / 1

Related
utahstories.com

The New Lunch Destination in Salt Lake Downtown

Whether you’re still not quite up to dining in public with throngs in restaurants, or you’d just like to take a night off from cooking, Ghidotti’s in Park City has you covered. Restaurateur Bill White’s ode to classic Italian fare, Ghidotti’s, offers takeout dinner packages to go,...
PARK CITY, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Photo Friday: Looking Skyward

This month brought me to the corner of State Street and 100 South to photograph a new glass office tower tucked between the City Creek Center and Harmon’s Market that rises 25 stories with a grand lobby featuring a video wall showing tantalizing films of National Park destinations. Known by its address, 95 South State, Okland Construction built the high-rise designed by national architects Skidmore Owings & Merrell (SOM).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
City
Midvale, UT
City
Garden City, UT
City
Green River, UT
City
Brigham City, UT
City
Santaquin, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
City
Bluffdale, UT
ABC 4

Bluegrass Music Festival in Wasatch County

The seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly event showcasing Utah’s best Bluegrass, Ska, Celtic and Folk musicians. To talk more about the festival and give a little sneak peak of what to expect, folk singer Ryan Shupe came to Good Things Utah. He also performed his songs ‘The Sun Will Shine Again’.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SANDY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
S. F. Mori

The Utah Asian Festival Will Be Held In Salt Lake City

Past Utah Asian Festival Performers(Image is author's) The Utah Asian Festival Committee 2022 and groups which will be putting on the 2022 Utah Asian Festival invite the public to attend the 45th Annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue has been moved this year to the Utah State Fairpark at 150 North 1000 West. It will be in the Grand Building. The hours are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Bike Parade#Long Weekend#Travel Info#What To Do#Utah Festivals#City Celebrations#Downtown Farmers Market
kslnewsradio.com

Gov. Cox responds to national attention on Utah drought

SALT LAKE CITY — With recent national attention turned to the Utah drought, Gov. Spencer Cox responded to criticism on Wednesday by pointing out what steps the state has taken to manage the drought. National attention on the Utah drought. Comedian John Oliver had a recent segment on his...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
utahstories.com

Challenges and Obstacles to Maintaining the Utah Lifestyle

In the 1840s, a persecuted religious group headed west, braving hostile Indian/Mexican territory so they could control their own destiny. The Mormons designed and built this grid city so that everyone coming could homestead and raise their own food away from the menacing factories and the industrial revolution. They voted for a more simple self-sufficient lifestyle by moving their feet westward.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy