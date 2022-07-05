ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Mildred McGuffin Taylor, 97, Oak Ridge

By News Department
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMildred McGuffin Taylor, age 97, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in Oak Ridge, TN. She had been a resident of The Groves of Oak Ridge for the previous three years. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Paul Taylor, Sr., and her youngest...

James Riley Wynne, 96, Kingston

Unexpectedly, James Riley Wynne passed away on July 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN, at the young age of 96. Riley, as he was known, was born in South Pittsburg, TN on June 12, 1926, to William and Verna (Morrison) Wynne. He worked at the Ford Motor Company there until 1950 when he joined the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge, he married Ruby Hookey. They spent their early married years in Stevenson, AL, where Riley worked with TVA at Widow’s Creek, while Ruby worked as a teacher. Later on, they moved to Harriman, TN, then finally settled in Kingston, TN. Riley worked at the Kingston TVA Steam Plant until his retirement.
KINGSTON, TN
Edith M. Baker, Ten Mile

Edith M. Baker, age 91, of Ten Mile, TN went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Ace Derrick Baker Jr.; parents, Joseph Quinton Roberts and Lela Mae Graves Roberts; sister Jane Kathleen Roberts.
TEN MILE, TN
Janice B. Preston, 67

On a beautiful spring day, a busy stork delivered baby girl Janice Buker to Oak Ridge Hospital. She was born to proud parents William F. Buker and Elaine R. Buker. Janice excelled academically in the Oak Ridge Public School system, attending Glenwood Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and Oak Ridge High. She took several AP courses at ORHS which allowed her to graduate early in the class of 1972. Later that year, she enrolled at Roane State Community College and transferred to The University of Tennessee (Knoxville) where she graduated in March 1976, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Human Services.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Ruby Ann Phillips, Rocky Top

Ruby Ann Phillips, 78, of Rocky Top, passed away Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on August 23rd, 1943. She is the daughter of Burley and Lina Phillips. Ruby was born in New River, Tennessee. She worked at Mid Lakes until 1991....
ROCKY TOP, TN
Trout Unlimited to Host Big River Clean Up – July 9th

This year, the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Big River Clean Up on Saturday, July 9th. We will be meeting at the pavilion in Norris located in front of the Middle School. Check in and assignments will be given, and we will depart to our assigned area along the river. Registration will be done by completion on the registration form on the home page on our website, crctu.org. This form will be used to get an idea of how many people will be attending this year’s event. We will have coffee, assorted pastries, and bagels while everyone is gathering up.
NORRIS, TN
Movie Night at the Oliver Springs Museum and Harriman Event Center Saturday July 9th

Movie Night at the Museum is Saturday, July 9 at 6:30pm, at the Stone Theater in the Oliver Springs Historical Society Museum located at 301 Kingston Ave., Oliver Springs. Movie night is held on the 2nd Saturday of each month and the movie begins at 6:30pm. No admission is charged, but donations are gladly accepted. Popcorn, sodas, and candy are available for purchase. All movies are family based.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Jack “Cracker Jack” Benton Hopper, Oliver Springs

Jack “Cracker Jack” Benton Hopper, 79, of Oliver Springs completed his last earthly assignment and called in his last 10-24 to his heavenly dispatcher, Jesus Christ, Saturday, July 3, 2022. His Parents, Thelma Lena Beard and Benton Howard Hopper along with two brothers were waiting to greet him.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Rodney Eugene Price Sr, Lancing

Rodney Eugene Price, Sr., of Lancing, passed away on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, at age 58. Rodney was preceded in death by his grandparents Eugene and Bessy Price, grandparents Gorman and Geneva Spradlin, his father Billy Price, Sr., and his daughter Celina Cheyenne Price. He is survived by his mother,...
LANCING, TN
Louise Terry, Rockwood

Mrs. Louise Terry, age 81, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on January 4, 1941, in Morgan County, Tennessee. Mrs. Louise was a member of the Eagle Furnace Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a longtime employee of Alba Heath in Rockwood. She was always wanting to help others and was willing to do without so that others could have their needs and wants met. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Terry; grandson, Heath McElhaney; great-grandsons, Kaleb Stooksbury and Kolby McElhaney; parents, Harvey & Viola Mayton; stepfather, Oscar West; and 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Joyce Evelyn Melton Hutchison, 82

Joyce Evelyn Melton Hutchison went home with Jesus on July 6, 2022, at her granddaughter Carrie’s home in Powell, Tn. She is finally healed and at peace. Born Aug 1, 1939, to Oakley & Estella Melton in Andersonville, TN who preceded her in death. She was the third of 6 daughters born to that union.
POWELL, TN
Public Invited to Two Oak Ridge Chamber Candidate Meet and Greet Events

Oak Ridge Chamber to Host Meet and Greet Candidate Events Prior to League of Women Voters Forums. July 8, 2022 – The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Advocacy Committee is hosting two events to allow the public to meet with candidates who are running for county offices in the August 4 General Election. Both events are being held at 5:30 p.m. at Roane State Community College’s Goff Building in conjunction with the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge candidate forums. The candidate forums begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on BBB Communications Website and all the other normal streaming places (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter – Boxcast Channel on the Roku, AppleTV, FireTV).
OAK RIDGE, TN
Rockwood Police investigating motorcycle crash after it fled from HPD Thursday evening

Gateway Avenue at Strang Street in Rockwood was partially blocked off due to a motorcycle versus car accident on Thursday evening during a heavy rain shower. The accident happened just before 7:00 and according to sources a male and female on the motorcycle fled from Harriman police, then Rockwood police noticed the cycle traveling into town, attempted to pull it over when it sideswiped another vehicle at Strang Street and crashed. Both the male and female were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and face numerous charges. It’s unknown if the cycle contacted either one of the Rockwood or Harriman police cars as The THP was sent to assist in the investigation. We reached out to RPD today and they said the report hasn’t been approved by the State and sent back to them for release at this time.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Simone Teresa Boyer, Andersonville

Simone Teresa Boyer, age 67, passed away at her home in Andersonville, TN on June 27, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. Simone enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She liked going to yard sales and going to church.
ANDERSONVILLE, TN
Rockwood Police Mourns the Loss of K-9 Odin

The Rockwood Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Odin who passed away over the holiday weekend. Officer Charlie Haubrich was Odin’s handler. Haubrich is currently out of town. Haubrich plans to have a celebration of life soon. Our own Dudley Evans spoke with Chief Bill Stinnett who...
ROCKWOOD, TN

