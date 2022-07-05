Mildred McGuffin Taylor, 97, Oak Ridge

Unexpectedly, James Riley Wynne passed away on July 3, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN, at the young age of 96. Riley, as he was known, was born in South Pittsburg, TN on June 12, 1926, to William and Verna (Morrison) Wynne. He worked at the Ford Motor Company there until 1950 when he joined the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge, he married Ruby Hookey. They spent their early married years in Stevenson, AL, where Riley worked with TVA at Widow’s Creek, while Ruby worked as a teacher. Later on, they moved to Harriman, TN, then finally settled in Kingston, TN. Riley worked at the Kingston TVA Steam Plant until his retirement.
