KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite their alarming name, Tennessee is home to a delightfully large salamander: the Eastern Hellbender. Affectionately referred to as “snot otters,” hellbenders have been disappearing from the Great Smoky Mountains. Home to many animals, the mountains are also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO