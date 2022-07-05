ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Old Campus View apartments set for demolition

By Mark Peterson
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stage appears to be set for the demolition of...

www.wndu.com

WNDU

South Bend Bike Garage pedals to new location

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Putting more people on bikes is the stated goal of the all-volunteer South Bend Bike Garage. Those in charge have longed to live larger. Tomorrow, operations will move to a new home base with ten times the space of their current quarters. At the South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Intersection of Fir, Eadus closed beginning July 11

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Street will be closed starting Monday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The intersection will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. for water main installations. The closure will be in place until July 16, weather permitting. Detour...
abc57.com

Colfax Avenue closes July 11 for paving project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Colfax Avenue will close on Monday for a paving project, the City of South Bend announced. Colfax will be closed from Eddy to Ester Streets until July 19, weather permitting. The paving project will happen in two phases: phase one will focus...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

'Mural Mania' continues to makeover South Bend

It all comes as many in Ukraine seek refuge from the war in their native country. Avanti enthusiasts celebrating 60th anniversary of Studebaker sports car. The three-day event runs through Saturday and will be filled with auctions, seminars, and photo-ops. St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Sweet Dreams Ministry receives $25,000...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

USPS job fairs in South Bend, Elkhart July 13-14

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting two job fairs in South Bend and Elkhart on July 13 and 14. The South Bend job fair will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Post Office, located at 424 S. Michigan Street. The Elkhart job...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Four Winds Casinos opens recruitment center in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Four Winds Casinos continues to expand in South Bend, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is looking for more staff. And to help, they’ve opened a new recruitment center. The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Thistleberry Farm announces opening of sunflower field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Thistleberry Farms in South Bend has announced that their sunflower field will open Friday. On weekdays, the field will be open from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and on Sundays the field will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Department to host second expedited hiring event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next Saturday, the South Bend Police Department is hosting its second expedited hiring event. Last month, the department held the first of its “Summer Prospect Days,” which condenses a majority of the hiring process into one day. Applicants will have the opportunity to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

College Avenue/C.R. 36 closed July 7 for paving

GOSHEN, Ind. – A section of College Avenue/C.R. 36 will be closed on Thursday for a paving project, the City of Goshen announced. The road will be closed between Century Drive and C.R. 31. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. that day.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Acclaimed artists bring street murals to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Watching paint dry doesn’t have to be boring! Especially when that paint is being applied by a professional muralist!. Wednesday marked the start of mural mania in South Bend. Walls were prepped as part of their conversion to becoming canvas. Throughout the rest of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

What is the future for Mishawaka’s City Hall?

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s city government has outgrown the current City Hall building, and are set to move before Labor Day. “We are actually getting ready to move locations for the first time since the mid 1980s,” says Dave Wood, Mishawaka’s Mayor. The city government may...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Announces Paving Plans For Next Week

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling the following street segments in preparation for paving to subsequently follow on July 13, 14, and 15. South Scott Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Colfax Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Johnson Street (from Center to...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

LaPorte County neighborhood fighting moth infestation

A neighborhood in LaPorte County has established a task force to fight back against a winged infestation. It was once known as the Gypsy Moth, and now the Spongy Moth has stacked a claim in a neighborhood in LaPorte County with an exploding population. WSBT reports that it began as a rise in the number of caterpillars clinging to trees, and now the moths are filling the skies.
WNDU

‘Indiana’s Cool North’ billboard campaign launches on Toll Road

INDIANA (WNDU) - A new billboard campaign aims to drive more Toll Road travelers to northern Indiana gems that are concealed to many out-of-towners. “It’s quite an opportunity to transform our image, our perception and build on the quality of life and quality of place work that’s going on in all of our communities across the region,” remarked Dan Bearss, executive director of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission (NITDC).
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth fined by IOSHA

A well-known company in Plymouth is facing a fine from Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. IOSHA is hitting Hoosier Racing Tire with a $20,000 fine for a “Repeat-Serious Violation.” The agency says machines are not being adequately guarded to keep operators from being injured. A spokesperson...
PLYMOUTH, IN

