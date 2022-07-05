Old Campus View apartments set for demolition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Putting more people on bikes is the stated goal of the all-volunteer South Bend Bike Garage. Those in charge have longed to live larger. Tomorrow, operations will move to a new home base with ten times the space of their current quarters. At the South...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Street will be closed starting Monday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The intersection will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. for water main installations. The closure will be in place until July 16, weather permitting. Detour...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Colfax Avenue will close on Monday for a paving project, the City of South Bend announced. Colfax will be closed from Eddy to Ester Streets until July 19, weather permitting. The paving project will happen in two phases: phase one will focus...
It all comes as many in Ukraine seek refuge from the war in their native country. Avanti enthusiasts celebrating 60th anniversary of Studebaker sports car. The three-day event runs through Saturday and will be filled with auctions, seminars, and photo-ops. St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Sweet Dreams Ministry receives $25,000...
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting two job fairs in South Bend and Elkhart on July 13 and 14. The South Bend job fair will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Post Office, located at 424 S. Michigan Street. The Elkhart job...
As part of a $2 million donation to help Illinois and Indiana residents with free gas. Humanitarian Dr. Willie Wilson is kicking off his fifth free gas giveaway along with Gary, Indiana Mayor Jerome A. Prince, with a 7 a.m. press conference,. Dr. Wilson and Gary Mayor Prince will hold...
WASHINGTON D.C - Politico.com is reporting Transporation Secretary and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has changed his residency from Indiana to Michigan, where he plans to vote this fall, a spokesperson confirmed to Politico. Politico reports Buttigieg’s move was for family reasons, specifically, his husband’s family, a Department...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Four Winds Casinos continues to expand in South Bend, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is looking for more staff. And to help, they’ve opened a new recruitment center. The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Thistleberry Farms in South Bend has announced that their sunflower field will open Friday. On weekdays, the field will be open from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and on Sundays the field will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next Saturday, the South Bend Police Department is hosting its second expedited hiring event. Last month, the department held the first of its “Summer Prospect Days,” which condenses a majority of the hiring process into one day. Applicants will have the opportunity to...
GOSHEN, Ind. – A section of College Avenue/C.R. 36 will be closed on Thursday for a paving project, the City of Goshen announced. The road will be closed between Century Drive and C.R. 31. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. that day.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Watching paint dry doesn’t have to be boring! Especially when that paint is being applied by a professional muralist!. Wednesday marked the start of mural mania in South Bend. Walls were prepped as part of their conversion to becoming canvas. Throughout the rest of...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka’s city government has outgrown the current City Hall building, and are set to move before Labor Day. “We are actually getting ready to move locations for the first time since the mid 1980s,” says Dave Wood, Mishawaka’s Mayor. The city government may...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the city announced that it’s water system has met state lead standards for the second consecutive testing round. The test results released were from a repeated sampling period to show declines in lead levels. To date, more than 70 percent of the...
Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling the following street segments in preparation for paving to subsequently follow on July 13, 14, and 15. South Scott Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Colfax Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Johnson Street (from Center to...
A neighborhood in LaPorte County has established a task force to fight back against a winged infestation. It was once known as the Gypsy Moth, and now the Spongy Moth has stacked a claim in a neighborhood in LaPorte County with an exploding population. WSBT reports that it began as a rise in the number of caterpillars clinging to trees, and now the moths are filling the skies.
INDIANA (WNDU) - A new billboard campaign aims to drive more Toll Road travelers to northern Indiana gems that are concealed to many out-of-towners. “It’s quite an opportunity to transform our image, our perception and build on the quality of life and quality of place work that’s going on in all of our communities across the region,” remarked Dan Bearss, executive director of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission (NITDC).
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local McDonald’s restaurants are gearing up for a big campaign next week called “Hats Off to the Houses”. Starting Monday, McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan are selling bucket hats for $10.00. The proceeds go directly to the Ronald McDonald...
A well-known company in Plymouth is facing a fine from Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. IOSHA is hitting Hoosier Racing Tire with a $20,000 fine for a “Repeat-Serious Violation.” The agency says machines are not being adequately guarded to keep operators from being injured. A spokesperson...
