ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk reach mixed doubles semi-finals

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Briton Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk are...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

Nick Kyrgios has made plenty of headlines for his excellent play at Wimbledon. However, the latest headline isn't exactly a positive development. Kyrgios will appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, alleges he grabbed her. If convicted, Kyrgios could face up...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Wimbledon: Simona Halep sweeps Amanda Anisimova, into semifinals

Simona Halep swept American Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals with her 12th consecutive match victory at the tournament including her 2019 title run. She nearly squandered a 5-1 lead in the second set, rallying from a love-40 deficit on her serve in the last game. The...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Sania Mirza
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Wimbledon#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#British#Australian#Americans
SFGate

Wimbledon updates | Matthew Ebden reaches another final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Australian duo Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell will face Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon. Both pairs won their semifinal matches in five sets. Ebden and Purcell saved five...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
UPI News

Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final

July 7 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina punched their tickets to the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final with semifinal triumphs Thursday in London. Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, swept No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania in straight sets. Jabeur, the No. 3 seed, edged German Tatjana...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

British star Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk are crowned Wimbledon 2022 Mixed Doubles champions after cruising to a two-set victory over Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur

Britain's Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk successfully defended their mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with victory over Australian duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur. Skupski and Krawczyk claimed a 6-4 6-3 win on Centre Court to become the first pair since Cyril Suk and Helena Sukova 25 years ago to win back-to-back mixed titles at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
BBC

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before Nick Kyrgios semi-final with injury

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal injury. The 36-year-old Spanish second seed received treatment during his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on...
TENNIS
GolfWRX

Jon Rahm calls for Ryder Cup 2027 venue to be ‘de-Americanized’

The selection of Ryder Cup courses has always been crucial to the success and failure of the USA and European teams. The US team was always going to be favoured at Whistling Straits at the most recent of matches, eventually winning easily by 10 points, whilst they also picked up a large margin victory at Hazeltine in 2016.
GOLF
Golf Digest

A fourth LIV golfer joins Scottish Open field as DP World Tour braces for long-term legal challenge

GULLANE, Scotland — For now at least, the battle is abeyance. The three players— Jason Harding, Ian Poulter and Adrain Otaegui—who on Monday won a stay of the suspensions and fines levied against them by the DP World Tour, are not only free to compete in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open but at all tour events for the foreseeable future. In the immediate aftermath of losing that first round of arbitration to LIV Golf, a DP World Tour spokesman admitted that nothing is likely to change in the short term.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy