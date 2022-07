PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) today announced Lynne McCormack of Cranston as Executive Director of RISCA. “Throughout Lynne’s career, time and time again she has proven her passion and commitment to the arts and culture community in Providence, our state and nationally,” said Governor McKee. “Under her leadership and with her experience, diligence, passion and consistency, our State’s Arts Council will continue to thrive and grow. On behalf of Rhode Island, I welcome Lynne to her new role.”

