ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Severe weather alert again?

By Anthony Albano
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service warns that winds from the Humboldt area are...

kelo.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kelo.com

Friday morning fire strikes Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday morning fire tore through a Sioux Falls garage. At approximately 9:00 a.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 1100 block of N Lincoln Ave. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. Simultaneously, a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Weather Round 2 coming?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Why the sky turns green during a storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As yet another derecho passed through Sioux Falls yesterday, the sky took on a somewhat unsettling greenish hue. The experts say they’re not really sure why that happens. They do, however, have some theories. Some of the potential contributing factors are time of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humboldt, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
kelo.com

City of Sioux Falls announces storm debris drop-off sites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — In response to the storm on July 5, 2022, the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts. The drop-off site located north of 12th Street and Lyon Boulevard is open daily from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AccuWeather

South Dakota skies go green amid severe storms

As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleanup begins at McKennan Park after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are busy cleaning up downed branches and trees in just about every park in Sioux Falls. That’s a lot of debris when you consider the city has 80 parks. You could hear the buzz of chainsaws all over town. McKennan Park may...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A disabled semi-tractor trailer was clogging traffic for miles in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 near exit 383 late Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was back on its wheels but traffic was nonetheless backed up. (Sara Hyser, KELO.com News, contributed this report.)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Kelo
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings Landfill holding household hazardous waste event

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you live in the Brookings area and you have some nasty chemical or hazardous waste to get rid of here’s your yearly chance to do so. The Brookings Regional Landfill encourages Hamlin, Deuel, Kingsbury, Lake, Brookings, and Moody County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s under the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not gold but it’s valuable in terms of streets and roads. The stuff under the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds is likely similar to what’s in the Knife River quarry near Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls. Knife River has offered Minnehaha County $65 million with several contingencies, or steps, for the fairgrounds property. The county commissioners heard the offer on July 5. The offer is preliminary and county officials indicated that it may not be considered in the near future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
dakotanewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Thousands without power in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking residents to shelter in place as thousands of homes are without power in Sioux Falls. In addition, there have been reports of vehicles trapped in flooded intersections and downed power lines. The city is asking that people avoid traveling.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kelo.com

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says always Close before you Doze.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants you to know that when you close your bedroom door before going to sleep, you increase your chances of survival should a fire start in your home. The Fire Safety Research Institute researchers found that closed-door rooms during a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Arrowhead Parkway Closure Coming to Sioux Falls

A major eastside highway in Sioux Falls will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning Monday (July 11), State Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to traffic from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street. This will allow for the completion of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Monster bunny roams Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy