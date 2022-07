GREEN RIVER — The Clerk of District Court’s Office is getting ready for exciting changes during the upcoming months. Beginning next week, July 11, the office will be short-staffed for two weeks while they all attend mandatory trainings in Cheyenne to prepare for the new FCE case management system. Half of the office will be gone the week of July 11 and the other half the week of July 18. Clerk of District Court DonnaLee Bobak and Belinda, her Chief Deputy, are going separate weeks so one of them will be in the office during this time.

