CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Noble Road. At 4:55 p.m. July 3, officers were dispatched to an apartment where a woman told them that she arrived home from work and her live-in boyfriend of three years was upset and jealous that she was at work and had to work the following day. She said her boyfriend had been drinking. As they argued, the man told the woman that he had told his sister that he wanted to punch his girlfriend in the face.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO