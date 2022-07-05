Four star Wichita quarterback recruit commits to Kansas State

Kansas State commit and Maize High senior QB Avery Johsnon.

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas State gets a big time recruit for the class of 2023.

Four-star recruit and Wichita native Avery Johnson committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday over his other top three schools Oregon and Washington.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback threw for more than 2,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season as a junior at Maize High. He led the football team to the Kansas 5A state championship where they fell to Mill Valley, and also led the basketball team to the state semifinals.

In June, Johnson participated in the Elite 11 competition, a quarterback competition for the top quarterback recruits in the nation.

In Johnson, K-State gets its first top-ranked in-state recruit (No. 1 in Kansas) since 2004. Johnson is currently ranked as the 12th quarterback in the nation and is a top 250 recruit.