ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arlington, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Arlington; Fairfax FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of DC and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church and Fairfax. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 940 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Fairfax Vienna... Falls Church Mantua... Pimmit Hills Rosslyn... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Nationals Park Oakton... Lincolnia Tysons Corner... Merrifield Lake Barcroft... Ballston Georgetown... I66 and I495 Interchange - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Anne Arundel FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Maryland, including the following county: Anne Arundel. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1039 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Annapolis... Mayo South River... Rhode River Parole... Londontowne Edgewater... Riva Highland Beach... Edgewater Beach Hillsmere Shores... Bay Ridge - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of DC and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church and Fairfax. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 940 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Annandale... Fairfax Vienna... Falls Church Mantua... Pimmit Hills Rosslyn... Crystal City Reagan National Airport... Nationals Park Oakton... Lincolnia Tysons Corner... Merrifield Lake Barcroft... Ballston Georgetown... I66 and I495 Interchange - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FALLS CHURCH, VA
CBS Baltimore

National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Bowie, Second Tornado In Anne Arundel County

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bowie on Tuesday evening, with winds reaching up to 90 mph. Officials said the tornado passed through the Somerset subdivision in Bowie around 5:30 p.m. and lasted for three minutes, causing “extensive tree damage,” including one tree that fell on top of a house on Sinclair Lane. Based on video evidence and eyewitness reports, the National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado touched down in an open field near Harwood in Anne Arundel County. Neighbors in Bowie are still in shock after a fast-moving and furious storm literally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Greenbelt, MD
City
Landover, MD
City
East Riverdale, MD
City
Fairland, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Hyattsville, MD
City
College Park, MD
City
Beltsville, MD
City
Riverdale Park, MD
City
Langley Park, MD
City
Bladensburg, MD
City
Kemp Mill, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
New Carrollton, MD
City
Laurel, MD
County
Howard County, MD
City
Aspen Hill, MD
City
Adelphi, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Police Investigating Fatal Vehicle Crash In Nanjemoy

NANJEMOY, Md. — On July 8 at 2:18 a.m., officers responded to the 11300 block of Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a single car crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was traveling on Maryland Point Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Aspen#Howard Montgomery#University Of Maryland#White Oak#Colesville#Mph
CBS Baltimore

AAA Worker Killed While Helping Stranded Driver In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 69-year-old AAA worker died Tuesday night after he was hit by a Jeep in Prince George’s County while offering roadside assistance to a stranded driver. Paramedics pronounced the worker, Anthony Okozi of Upper Marlboro, dead at the scene, troopers said. No other injuries were reported. The deadly crash happened about 11:15 p.m. along westbound Route 50 near Collington Road in Bowie, Maryland State Police said Wednesday morning. Troopers said the AAA worker was parked behind a van straddling the left lane and left shoulder of Route 50 with its emergency lights on when the crash occurred. The worker, who wore...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

UPDATED: Armed carjacking at Rockville medical facility

UPDATE - 1:38 PM: Montgomery County police report that they have arrested 3 juveniles, and located the stolen vehicle in Oxon Hill. The juveniles escaped from the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents at 15000 Broschart Road in Rockville, about a mile from the scene of the carjacking. All 3 juveniles are now in the custody of the County Department of Juvenile Services.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WUSA9

Fighting gentrification in Prince George's County with real estate incentives

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Prince George’s County continues to leverage a law intended to slow down gentrification. The latest deal was announced this week. A majority of units at a 30-acre apartment complex in Landover Hills, The Verona, will stay affordable for at least 15 years, according to a deal struck by county officials with private investors, who stepped in when the complex went on the market recently.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
fox5dc.com

56-year-old woman dies in fatal crash in Alexandria

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A woman who was struck by an SUV in Alexandria last night succumbed to her injuries Thursday morning, according to police. Doris Anita McPhail, a 56-year-old Alexandria native, was killed while she walked across Richmond Highway. Fairfax County police officers responded to the site of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

32 Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight yesterday morning. This incident took place on the 100 block of Yuma Street in Southeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 12:25 am, members of the Seventh District responded to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman found fatally stabbed in a Prince George's County apartment

CHILLUM, Md. - Prince George's County police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Chillum. Police say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street. Investigators said they were responding to a welfare call and found the female victim unresponsive inside an apartment. No...
CHILLUM, MD
Shore News Network

Police Make Arrest in Southwest D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest in the shooting of a man that took place on June 21st. This incident happened on the Unit Block of Galveston Street in Southwest, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 6:14 pm, members of the Seventh...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy