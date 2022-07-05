Severe Weather Statement issued for Nobles, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Dickinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Little Sioux River near Milford affecting Dickinson County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Sioux River near Milford. * WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, significant amounts of pasture and other farm lands begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Saturday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Little Sioux River Milford 12.0 13.5 Sat 8 AM 13.9 13.3 12.6

