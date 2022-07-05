Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the lower banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Saturday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.3 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue James River Mitchell 17.0 17.3 Sat 7 AM 17.3 17.3 17.4

DAVISON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO