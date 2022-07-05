ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caswell County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caswell, Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randleman, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randleman, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur, Franklinville, Staley, Climax, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Forest Oaks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northern Davidson County in central North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 440 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clemmons, or 8 miles south of Winston-Salem, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Arcadia and Welcome. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Triad with heat index breaking 100°

(WGHP) — Heat, humidity, and afternoon thunderstorms. You know the drill. Heat Advisories will be in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Davie, Montgomery and Rowan counties this afternoon until 7 p.m. It will be partly cloudy through lunchtime, then we’re expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to develop. They will start to the northwest and tumble across the […]
ALAMANCE, NC
FOX8 News

Fatal crash closes NC-87 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation. NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Body found in Yadkin County, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found in Yadkin County late last month, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 29, deputies found a body, and it was then sent to the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy and to be identified. The investigation is ongoing. […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Pedestrian hit, killed in Sunday night crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man lost his life Sunday night in Danville after he reportedly stepped into traffic along Piney Forest Road and was hit by a vehicle. According to Capt. Steve Richardson with the Danville Police Department, the incident was called in at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 from the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Cement truck overturns on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cement truck overturned on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem on Friday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened at mile marker 196. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that one of two lanes had to be shut down starting at about 8:43...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools requests investigation after driving-school SUV travels through floodwaters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district are requesting an investigation into what happened Tuesday evening when a driving-school vehicle drove through floodwaters on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem. It was caught on camera by WXII 12 News viewer Anthony Warren. The driving-school vehicle was among a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro man killed in late night crash, troopers say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Late Thursday night, an Asheboro man was killed in a crash, troopers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash at 10 p.m. on Bell Simmons Road near US 220 Business in Randolph County.
ASHEBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Sheriff’s Office Patrol Car and City Vehicle Crash in Asheboro

ASHEBORO N.C. – On July 6th a marked patrol vehicle from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and a City of Asheboro utility vehicle were involved in a crash in Asheboro. On July 6th 2022, just before 11:30am, Asheboro Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene of a vehicle accident on N Fayetteville St near the Big Dipper restaurant. In that accident a marked patrol car from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and a pickup truck belonging to the City of Asheboro had collided as the patrol car was making a left hand turn across traffic.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman killed as vehicle drove into race’s starting area at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, driver charged with death by vehicle

LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is dead after a vehicle plowed into the starting area of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games‘ footrace, and a man has been charged in connection to the crash, according to a Highway Patrol news release. Starting around 5 p.m Thursday, runners and spectators began filling the area around […]
GREENSBORO, NC
qcitymetro.com

Joy in the midst of a storm

We have been told to look for the rainbow after a storm. Diamond and Brandon share how they found joy in the middle of a hurricane. Bride: Diamond Bigelow, 29, bank teller Wells Fargo, native of Burlington, North Carolina. Groom: Brandon Enoch, 31, Pickens County Parks and Recreation Director, native...
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTV

Suspect in 2021 Salisbury murder arrested in Virginia

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect accused of murdering a man in Salisbury last year was arrested in Danville, Va., police say. According the Salisbury Police Department, Samuel Lee White, 41, was arrested on July 7 for an outstanding murder warrant. White is accused of shooting and killing Gary Dionne...
SALISBURY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville man arrested for North Carolina killing

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WDBJ) — A Danville man has been arrested for the killing of a woman in North Carolina Saturday. Ky-Un Talik Thompson, 20, is charged with felony first-degree murder and is being held under no bond for the death of Kimora Johnson, 18. The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office...
DANVILLE, VA

