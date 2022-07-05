Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 248 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Downtown Greenville, or near Paris Mountain State Park, and is nearly stationary, but should eventually drift slowly south or southeast. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greenville, Greer, Taylors, Travelers Rest, Paris Mountain State Park, Lake Robinson, Cherrydale Point and Furman University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO