Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming Torrential downpours will impact portions of northwestern Raleigh, north central Wyoming, southwestern Fayette and southeastern Boone Counties through noon At 1057 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of heavy rain 10 miles east of Bald Knob, or 14 miles west of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected in less than an hour. This will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Locations impacted include Beckley, Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Bradley, Piney View, Bald Knob, Stanaford, Prosperity, Wharton, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Pax, Dorothy, Stickney and Artie. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 41 and 62. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 122 and 126. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Move to higher ground.

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 52 MINUTES AGO