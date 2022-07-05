ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate...

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming Torrential downpours will impact portions of northwestern Raleigh, north central Wyoming, southwestern Fayette and southeastern Boone Counties through noon At 1057 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of heavy rain 10 miles east of Bald Knob, or 14 miles west of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected in less than an hour. This will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Locations impacted include Beckley, Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Bradley, Piney View, Bald Knob, Stanaford, Prosperity, Wharton, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Pax, Dorothy, Stickney and Artie. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 41 and 62. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 122 and 126. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Move to higher ground.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Vinton; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEIGS MONTGOMERY PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO VINTON WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

