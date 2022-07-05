ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Raleigh, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming Torrential downpours will impact portions of northwestern Raleigh, north central Wyoming, southwestern Fayette and southeastern Boone Counties through noon At 1057 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of heavy rain 10 miles east of Bald Knob, or 14 miles west of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. 1 to 2 inches of rain can be expected in less than an hour. This will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Locations impacted include Beckley, Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Bradley, Piney View, Bald Knob, Stanaford, Prosperity, Wharton, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Pax, Dorothy, Stickney and Artie. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 41 and 62. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 122 and 126. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Move to higher ground.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Kenton; Lawrence; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP KENTON LAWRENCE LEWIS MASON OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Alleghany County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Bland County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia The northwestern City of Galax in southwestern Virginia Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marion Wytheville to near Mount Rogers Summit, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Galax Sparta Rural Retreat Independence Fries and Mouth Of Wilson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, WV
County
Wayne County, WV
City
Raleigh, WV
County
Lincoln County, WV
City
Wayne, WV
County
Logan County, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
City
Logan, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Vinton; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEIGS MONTGOMERY PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO VINTON WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy